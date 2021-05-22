Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm" and hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A low pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. While a low pressure area is the first stage of formation of a cyclone, it is not necessary that all low pressure areas will intensify into cyclonic storms.

The warning for the cyclonic storm comes days after extremely severe storm cyclone Tauktae created a havoc in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Gao and other states in the western coast.

Here are the 10 things to know about it:

IMD on Friday informed that a low pressure area is very likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Monday, it is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm. It would, the department said, continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha - West Bengal coasts around 26th May morning. The weather department has predicted rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places during May 21 to 23. For Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 25 with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Saturday to review preparedness for the impending Cyclone Yaas. Reviewing the preparedness of the central and state agencies, Gauba stressed that the all measures should be taken in a timely manner so that loss of lives and destruction of property is minimised. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday deployed its teams in 11 districts of West Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas. Eight flood relief teams, along with four diving teams have also been prepositioned at Odisha and West Bengal to boost the existing resources. The Indian Navy has kept its naval ships and aircraft on standby for possible rescue and relief operations in West Bengal and Odisha. In an official statement on Saturday, Navy said four naval ships have been kept on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Their bricks, diving, and medical teams will also render assistance in the areas that will be most affected along with the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Fishermen in West Bengal has been advised not to venture out in the sea on from May 23."We have issued a warning for the fishermen of West Bengal. They are advised not to venture into the sea from May 23, till further information. Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23 morning," said head of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay. The Centre has asked Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to ensure that health facilities are stocked with essential medicines and supplies to meet any exigencies in the wake of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to make a landfall later this month.

10.Last week, extremely severe cyclone Tauktae hit the Gujarat coast and left a trail of destruction all over the western coast. As it weakened further, its impact was felt across the north Indian plains and even in the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

