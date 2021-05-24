The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather department said that the deep depression over east central Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ and is about 600 km of Port Blair. It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

The storm then continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by 26th May morning.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," i.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan has informed that the force has committed a total of 75 teams for the rescue operation. Out of 75 teams, 59 will be deployed on ground and 16 will be placed on standby.

The Minister of Defence on Sunday said that 70 tonnes of load had also been airlifted from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft till May 23.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today hold a meeting via video conference with the chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of the cyclone.





