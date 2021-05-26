In view of the impending cyclone Yaas, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Durgapur and Rourkela airports will remain shut for commercial flights.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that Bhubaneswar will be closed from 11 pm on Tuesday till 5 am on Thursday, Jharsuguda from 12.01 am on Wednesday till 7.45 am on Thursday. Durgapur and Rourkela airports will be closed on Wednesday. Commercial operations at Kolkata will be suspended from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm on Wednesday.





"The closure will be reviewed as per the weather. Airports directed to carry restoration to restart operations ASAP," the AAI said in a series of tweets.

Timings of airports closure

Kolkata airport will be closed for scheduled operations of commercial flights from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm today ( May 26).

Bhubaneswar airport will be closed from 11 pm on Tuesday till 5 am on Thursday (May 27).

Jharsuguda airport to remain shut from 12.01 am Wednesday to 7.45 am Thursday (May 27).

Durgapur and Rourkela Airports remain closed today. (May 26)

Trains cancelled

Meanwhile, 38 long-distance Southbound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24 to 29, informed Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday.

Cyclone Yaas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours."The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency had said.





