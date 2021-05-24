KOLKATA : The Kolkata Port will suspend all shipping movements from May 25 in the wake of cyclone Yaas, a senior official said on Monday.

Kolkata Port Trust chairman Vinit Kumar said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

Entering of ships will be halted from Tuesday morning, while cargo handling will be stooped at 2 pm and workers will be shifted to safety, he said.

The movement of goods-carrying vehicles on the port roads will be halted at 6 pm.

The Kolkata Port is taking several measures in the wake of the warning issued for the cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha along the West Bengal border around Wednesday noon.

Control rooms have been set up at Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, Kumar said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation. Control rooms at KDS and HDC are being manned by senior officers since May 21. Tugboats and launches will be available for any emergency," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.