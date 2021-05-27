Cyclone Yaas, the second powerful storm to hit India in just a matter of a week, left behind a trail of damaged homes, and flooded farmland in coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal. The impact was also seen in Jharkhand. In Bengal, one crore people were affected due to the cyclone, which whiplashed the country's eastern coasts. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that one person died 'accidentally' when he had gone out fishing.

The chief minister also said that at least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged due to Yaas.

Places which were badly hit by the very severe cyclone included Hindolganj, Hashnabad, Haora and Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas; Basanti, Canning, Budge Budge, Namkhana, Gosaba, Fraserganj and Kulti in South 24 Parganas. Yaas also wreaked havoc in Digha, Tajpur, Shankarpur, Kontai, Nandigram, Ramnagar, Kolaghat and Uluberia.

In Bengal, over 15 lakh people were shifted to safer accommodations ahead of the cyclone. The chief minister informed that around 14,000 relief camps were being operated in the state.

PTI reports that overall more than 21 lakh people were evacuated to shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Yaas made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha and weakened during the afternoon. The two state capitals Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar witnessed heavy rains and high winds.

Yaas claimed three lives in Odisha while one in West Bengal. In Odisha's two districts — Balasore and Bhadrak — road links to 128 villages were cut off due to gushing seawater. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced seven days relief for these villages and directed officials to repair all roads within 24 hours.

In Odisha, as many as 605 roads have been damaged of which 495 have been repaired in Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bdahrak districts. Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena informed that seawater inundated several villages in Bahanaga and Remuna blocks in the Balasore district, and Dhamra and Basudevpur in the Bhadrak district.

The news agency reported that the Army was called in to help rescue operations in Digha and East Midnapore, which shares a border with Balasore district of Odisha. Some parts of the nearby tourist towns of Mandarmani, Shankarpur and Tajpur were also inundated, with sea waters entering the hotels and residential areas. A school, situated along the coast in Shankarpur, was washed away by the high and mighty sea waves, according to PTI.

According to the report, two persons were killed — one each in Keonjhar and Balasore — after trees fell on them, but there was no official confirmation yet. Another elderly woman in Mayurbhanj reportedly died after her house collapsed. Ahead of the cyclone, Odisha shifted 6.5 lakh people from low lying areas to safer places, and West Bengal 15 lakh.

The Odisha chief minister ordered health screening of all the 6.5 lakh people taken to cyclone shelter, including Covid tests if required. In Bengal, the Army has deployed 17 columns to assist the state administration. In South 24 Parganas district, thousands of villagers were displaced in Kakdwip, Fraserganj, Gosaba and the Sunderbans region. Here, homes were extensively damaged by surging water and strong winds. Flooding was reported from Sagar island at the confluence of Hooghly and Bay of Bengal.

In Sagar Islands, the compound of much-revered Kapil Muni Temple lay submerged as tidal waves crashed over the boardwalks.In Kakdwip, some fishing boats and equipment were destroyed at harbours.The Kolkata Port was on tenterhooks as Hooghly river swelled to eight metres, with seawater surging past the heights of the external lock gate of the Haldia Dock System, an official told the news agency.The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore districts and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Parganas districts over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Purulia, Murshidabad, NadiaPurba Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts due to after-effects of the cyclone, the weather department said.

In Odisha, a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in nine districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy fall is likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.Jharkhand evacuated over 10,000 people to safer zones as it was predicted that 'Yaas' would hit the state too. The state has imposed a complete lockdown in some parts to prevent people from venturing out.

