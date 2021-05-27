Cyclone Yaas leaves behind damaged homes, flooded farmlands. Latest updates

In Sagar Islands, the compound of much-revered Kapil Muni Temple lay submerged as tidal waves crashed over the boardwalks.In Kakdwip, some fishing boats and equipment were destroyed at harbours.The Kolkata Port was on tenterhooks as Hooghly river swelled to eight metres, with seawater surging past the heights of the external lock gate of the Haldia Dock System, an official told the news agency.The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore districts and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Parganas districts over the next 24 hours.