It is very likely to cross West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the evening of 26th May, the IMD said.
Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm" and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
"The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said.