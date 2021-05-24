The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Yaas in the early hours of Monday and it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon. It is expected to bring in winds of 155-165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

Here are the live updates:

Oxygen stocks to hospital, power backup, all arrangements are done in Odisha: Official

Pradeep K Jena Special Relief Commissioner said that all arrangements have been made for a smooth evacuation. He said that oxygen plants have also been given alternate power backups. Besides, adequate buffer oxygen stocks are being made available to Covid hospitals in cyclone-prone area in Odisha.

Odisha | Arrangements made for a smooth evacuation following #COVID norms. Oxygen plants are given alternate power backups. Adequate buffer oxygen stocks are being made available to COVID hospitals in cyclone-prone area: Pradeep K Jena Special Relief Commissioner#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/xis7vDDvn2 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021





Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparation for cyclone ‘Yaas’

Amit Shah held a review meeting, through video conferencing today, with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the Lt. Governor of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, to assess their preparedness and that of Central Ministries and agencies concerned, to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone ‘Yaas’, which is forming in the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Yaas intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours

Yesterday’s Depression over east central Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved west-north-westwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same region in the midnight (2330 hrs IST of 23rd May). Thereafter, it moved slowly north-north-westwards and intensified into the cyclonic storm “YAAS" over eastcentral BoB in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 24th May, 2021.

Paradip Port gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone Yaas

﻿The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) administration is fully geared up to meet any eventuality of the impending cyclone 'Yaas', Port's Chairman Vinit Kumar said on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone Yaas in the early hours of Monday and it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

