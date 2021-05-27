The cyclonic storm Yaas, which made landfall yesterday morning, has weakened into deep depression and will weaken further into a depression during next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its early morning update posted on Twitter. The cyclone made landfall yesterday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha. Currently, the cyclonic storm lay over south Jharkhand.

Also Read | Cyclone Yaas leaves behind damaged homes, flooded farmlands

"The deep depression lay centred at 5.30 of May 27th over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood and is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into deep depression during next six hours," the weather department said.

THE DEEP DEPRESSION LAY CENTRED AT 0530 HRS IST OF THE 27TH MAY OVER SOUTH JHARKHAND AND NEIGHBOURHOOD, LIKELY TO MOVE NEARLY NORTHWARDS AND WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A DEPRESSION DURING NET 06HRS. pic.twitter.com/PoraSgkxRp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2021

Cyclone Yaas - LIVE UPDATES

IMD predicts rain in these parts of Bengal

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect over some parts of Howrah, Hooghly North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad districts of West Bengal during next 1-3 hours from 0830 hrs today: Regional Meteorological Centre

Cyclone Yaas to weaken into depression in next 6 hrs: IMD

IMD: Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved northwestwards with about 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours of May 27 over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, about 70 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 70 km south south-east of Ranchi. The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a Depression during the next six hours.

Cyclone Yaas: 7 Navy teams undertake relief operations in WB

Cyclone Yaas Live: Seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam, comprising 2 Diving and 5 Flood Relief Teams are undertaking relief operations in aftermath of cyclone Yaas at three separate locations - Digha, Fraserganj and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

7 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam, comprising 2 Diving & 5 Flood Relief Teams (FRT) undertake relief operations in aftermath of impending #CycloneYaas at 3 separate locations-Digha, Fraserganj & Diamond Harbour in West Bengal: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/QYr78lcZ0C — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Cyclone Yaas: IMD rain alert in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar

The IMD has predicted moderate to extremely rain fall in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. For Odisha, the department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sundergarh and Angul during next 24 hours. And heavy falls at isolated places in extreme north interior Odisha on 27th May.

West Bengal may witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 27th May.

For Jharkhand, predictions are for light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places Thursday.

For Bihar, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.