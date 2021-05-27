LIVE: Cyclone Yaas reaches Jharkhand; heavy rain alert in these three states

IMD: Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved northwestwards with about 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours of May 27 over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, about 70 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 70 km south south-east of Ranchi. The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a Depression during the next six hours.