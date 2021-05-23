Cyclone Yaas: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a low pressure area has formed over east central Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (24th May). "A Low pressure area has formed over east central Bay of Bengal today (22nd May). It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over east central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in its latest update on Saturday.

As per the weather department, the storm would continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th May morning. "It is very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining the north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the evening of 26th May," the IMD said.

Rainfall warning has been issued for Odisha and West Bengal. In Gangetic West Bengal, the department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal districts from 25th May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls in a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely on26th May.

For Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 26th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 27th. Odisha will witness light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal area on 25th and over north area on 26th May.

The Indian Army today informed that two columns and two engineer task forces in Odisha and eight columns and one engineer task force in West Bengal are ready and on standby for rescue and relief operations.

