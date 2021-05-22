Cyclonic storm: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a low pressure area was very likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday (May 22). It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 (Monday). It would, the department said, continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha - West Bengal coasts around 26th May morning.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low pressure area is very likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on 22nd May 2021. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May," the IMD said in its latest statement released on Friday.

The weather department has predicted rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places during May 21 to 23.

For Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 25 with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently.

The IMD has said that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from May 21 onwards till May 23. "Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd May, High to very High over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal coasts during 24th– 26th May," it said.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from 21st May onwards, into central Bay of Bengal from 23rd–25th May and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from 24th– 26th May. "Those who are out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by 23rd May," the IMD said.

