Cyclone Yaas : Low pressure area likely to form today

The IMD has said that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from May 21 onwards till May 23. "Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd May, High to very High over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal coasts during 24th– 26th May," it said.