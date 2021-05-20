After severe cyclonic storm Tauktae in the west coast, another cyclone -- Yass -- is likely to hit the east coast on 26 May morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on today.

"A low pressure area very likely to form over North Andaman Sea & adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May & move northwestwards & reach near Odisha- WB coasts around 26th May morning," IMD said

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence in the coastal districts of West Bengal from 25th May with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal," it added

IMD also said that the sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea & adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal on 23rd May, high to very high over major parts of Central Bay of Bengal during 24-26 May & into North Bay of Bengal & along & off Odisha – West Bengal coasts during 25-27 May.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting on Thursday with senior state officials and officials of disaster management authority to review the preparations after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted that cyclone Yaas may hit West Bengal coast by May 26.

Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and officials of disaster management authority attended the meet.

National Weather Forecasting Centre IMD's senior scientist R K Jenamani on Thursday informed about the deciphered facts by the weather department and said, "The formation of cyclone Yaas will be forming by May 22 in the north of Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move in northwest direction and will form into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. By the evening of May 26, it will hit Odisha and West Bengal coast."

However, further details about the wind speed and the landfall of the cyclone will be given by May 22, he added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.