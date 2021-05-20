National Weather Forecasting Centre IMD's senior scientist R K Jenamani on Thursday informed about the deciphered facts by the weather department and said, "The formation of cyclone Yaas will be forming by May 22 in the north of Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move in northwest direction and will form into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. By the evening of May 26, it will hit Odisha and West Bengal coast."

