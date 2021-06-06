A seven-member central team is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Sunday for on-ground assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state.

Led by Home Affairs Secretary SK Shahi, the inter-ministerial team will review the damage in South 24 Parganas district on arrival. The team will meet local officials in the district to gauge the extent of damage due to Cyclone Yaas, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

The team will visit Purba Medinipur on Monday where they will visit Digha and Mandarmani. Here, local officials will give a presentation on the damage caused by the cyclonic activity in the region, the news agency further added.

The team will also meet Finance Department officials during its three-day visit. It will leave for Delhi on June 9.

Cyclone Yaas had wreaked havoc on coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on May 26, causing flooding and extensive damage to property.

