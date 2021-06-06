Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cyclone Yaas: MHA Secy-led team to assess damage in West Bengal

Cyclone Yaas: MHA Secy-led team to assess damage in West Bengal

Premium
A house damaged due to Cyclone Yaas at Diamond Harbour in Kolkata (File photo)
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • The inter-ministerial team will review the damage in South 24 Parganas district on arrival
  • The team will visit Purba Medinipur on Monday where they will visit Digha and Mandarmani

A seven-member central team is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Sunday for on-ground assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state.

A seven-member central team is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Sunday for on-ground assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state.

Led by Home Affairs Secretary SK Shahi, the inter-ministerial team will review the damage in South 24 Parganas district on arrival. The team will meet local officials in the district to gauge the extent of damage due to Cyclone Yaas, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Led by Home Affairs Secretary SK Shahi, the inter-ministerial team will review the damage in South 24 Parganas district on arrival. The team will meet local officials in the district to gauge the extent of damage due to Cyclone Yaas, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The team will visit Purba Medinipur on Monday where they will visit Digha and Mandarmani. Here, local officials will give a presentation on the damage caused by the cyclonic activity in the region, the news agency further added.

The team will also meet Finance Department officials during its three-day visit. It will leave for Delhi on June 9.

Cyclone Yaas had wreaked havoc on coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on May 26, causing flooding and extensive damage to property.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!