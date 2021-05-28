NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs1,000 crore in total Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in the wake of cyclone Yaas.

PM Modi also announced ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh in case of a death and Rs50,000 for those injured in the cyclone. The union government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the full extent of damage, with the Centre assuring all help in rebuilding infrastructure in affected areas.

“In Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

“The Prime Minister was briefed that maximum damage due to Cyclone Yaas happened in Odisha, and some parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand have also been affected," the statement added.

While cyclones in the Bay of Bengal have been a regular phenomenon, they are also turning up in western India amid rising temperatures in the Arabian Sea, which experts attribute to climate change. Historically, the ratio of cyclones emerging in the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal region has been 3:7.

“PM said that we have to continue the focus towards more scientific management of disasters. As the frequency and impact of cyclonic systems are increasing in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, communication systems, mitigation efforts and preparedness have to undergo a major change," according to the statement.

Earlier last week, cyclone Tauktae caused extensive loss of life and property in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. Apart from damage to houses and crops, power and communication poles were uprooted, and shipping vessels and crafts’ moorings gave way.

PM Modi “undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal," according to the statement.

During his visit, PM Modi assured the people of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas due to the extreme weather event.

“Shri Modi announced a financial assistance of ₹1000 crore for immediate relief activities. ₹500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha. Another ₹500 crores has been announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage. The Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given," the statement said.

“He also mentioned that Disaster Mitigation has been given emphasis by the Finance Commission too by provisioning for mitigation funds to the tune of Rs30,000 crore," the statement added.

