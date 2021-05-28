Cyclone Yaas: PM announces Rs1,000 cr financial aid for Odisha, WB, Jharkhand

“Shri Modi announced a financial assistance of ₹1000 crore for immediate relief activities. ₹500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha. Another ₹500 crores has been announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage. The Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given," the statement said.

