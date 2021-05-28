Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today took an ariel survey of parts of West Bengal and Odisha that has been severely hit by Cyclone Yaas.

The prime minister's office notified in a tweet, PM Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey to review the situation in the wake of Cyclone Yaas. The aerial survey covered parts of Odisha and West Bengal.

On Friday, PM also chaired a review meeting regarding the situation in Odisha which was hard-hit by the cyclone. The meeting was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, the CM informed he did not seek any relief package for the state.

After, the meeting Patnaik tweeted, "As the country is at the peak of COVID19 pandemic, we have not sought any immediate financial assistance to burden the Central Govt and would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis."

"Sought assistance for long-term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient as we are frequented by such climate hazards every year. Highlighted Odisha's demand for disaster resilient power infrastructure and resilient coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments," he added.

Patnaik appraised PM Modi about the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclone during the review meeting. He also informed the PM about the steps taken by the State ahead of the cyclone and the ongoing restoration efforts.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of cyclone Yaas affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is accompanying him pic.twitter.com/Njl0XUly0n — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who accompanied the PM on his trip said, I thank PM Modi for standing in solidarity with the people of Odisha, especially during the most vulnerable times. We remain committed to making every effort to ensure that life returns to normal in cyclone-hit areas of Odisha.

PM to visit West Bengal

The prime minister will also chair a review meeting in West Bengal regarding cyclone Yaas.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will receive PM Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station. The Prime Minister will visit cyclone-hit areas to assess damage to life and material. "Governor will attend PM review meet with the state government," the Governor said on Twitter.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also meet PM Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station. The two leaders are likely to discuss issues related to damage caused by the cyclone.

Cyclone Yaas caused massive damage to roads, houses and farmlands

Cyclone Yaas made hit Dhamra port in Odisha around 9 am on Wednesday . The storm caused massive damage to roads, houses and farmlands in both the states. In Bengal, one crore people were affected and three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged.

More than 21 lakh people were evacuated from low lying areas to shelter camps in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar, state capitals of Bengal and Odisha, witnessed heavy rains and high winds. The storm claimed three lives in Odisha while one in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies)





