Cyclone Yaas update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with senior government officials today to review the preparations for the approaching cyclone.

"Prime Minister will hold a meeting at 11 AM today with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas," ANI tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers will also join the meeting.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal and Odisha government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone Yaas.

"I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs," Banerjee tweeted.

"All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest," she added.

With Odisha and West Bengal bracing for cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

In view of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

