Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Yaas is the second cyclonic storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore into its western coast, causing death and destruction.

PM Modi will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. Then the Prime Minister will proceed for an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. He will also take part in a review meeting in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

An official press release stated that during the meeting, it was discussed that around 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads.

It further stated that power and telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas.

The Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the Central and States agencies in responding to the challenges thrown by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to persons affected by the cyclone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.