Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal tomorrow to assess impact of storm

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal tomorrow to assess impact of storm

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. Then the Prime Minister will proceed for an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Yaas is the second cyclonic storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore into its western coast, causing death and destruction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Yaas is the second cyclonic storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore into its western coast, causing death and destruction.

PM Modi will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. Then the Prime Minister will proceed for an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. He will also take part in a review meeting in West Bengal.

TRENDING STORIES See All

PM Modi will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. Then the Prime Minister will proceed for an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. He will also take part in a review meeting in West Bengal.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

An official press release stated that during the meeting, it was discussed that around 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads.

It further stated that power and telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas.

The Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the Central and States agencies in responding to the challenges thrown by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to persons affected by the cyclone.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!