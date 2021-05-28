Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, Bengal today to review impact of storm

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Odisha and West Bengal to review impact of Cyclone Yaas, which battered the two states on the eastern coast. The Prime Minister will chair review meetings in the two states to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas, the second powerful storm to hit the country in just over a week after Tauktae. Prime Minister Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the areas affected by the cyclone in Odisha and Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Odisha and West Bengal to review impact of Cyclone Yaas, which battered the two states on the eastern coast. The Prime Minister will chair review meetings in the two states to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas, the second powerful storm to hit the country in just over a week after Tauktae. Prime Minister Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the areas affected by the cyclone in Odisha and Bengal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also meet PM Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station. The two leaders are likely to discuss issues related to damage caused by the cyclone. The two will also conduct aerial surveys of cyclone-affected areas in the state separately, according to news agency ANI.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall around 9 am on Wednesday near Dhamra port in Odisha. The storm caused massive damage to roads, houses and farmlands in both the states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bengal, one crore people were affected and three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged.

More than 21 lakh people were evacuated from low lying areas to shelter camps in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar, state capitals of Bengal and Odisha, witnessed heavy rains and high winds. The storm claimed three lives in Odisha while one in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the storm had weakened into a deep depression in the midnight on Wednesday (26th May). The storm further moved northwestwards for some more time, recurved northwards, weakened into a depression on 27th May.

Today, the weather department said the "depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘YAAS’) lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 27th May, 2021 over south Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand close to west of Gaya. To move nearly north-northwestwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low pressure area during next 12 hours". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}