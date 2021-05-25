With Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal expected to hit parts of West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday afternoon, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains till May 29.

Northeast Frontier Railway notified, 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to May 29. Railways will refund the ticket charges to the passengers.

Here is the list of trains that will remain suspended till 29 May:

Radhikapur-Howrah jn special mail express canceled on 26 May. Howrah jn- Radhikapur special mail express canceled on 27 May.

Agartala-Sealdah special mail express canceled on 27 May.

Howrah-Guwahati special mail express canceled on 26 May. Guwahati-Howrah special mail express canceled on 26 May.

Howrah-Dibrugarh special mail express canceled on 26 May. Dibrugarh-Howrah special mail express canceled on 26 May.

Sealdah-Bamanhat special mail express canceled on 26 May.

Sealdah-Alipurduar jn special mail express canceled on 26 May. Alipurduar jn- Sealdah special mail express canceled on 26 May.

Kolkata-Jogbani special mail express canceled on 26 May. Jogbani-Kolkata special mail express canceled on 27 May.

Sealdah-New Alipurduar special mail express canceled on 26 May. New Alipurduar - Sealdah special mail express canceled on 26 May.

Muzzafarpur jn-Yashvantpur jn holiday special canceled on 24 May. Yashvantpur jn-Muzzafarpur jn holiday special canceled on 26 May.

Yashvantpur jn-Guwahati special canceled on 28 May.

Guwahati-Bengaluru cant special canceled on 24-25 May. Bengaluru cant-Guwahati special canceled on 27-28 May.

Trivandrum CNTL-Silchar special canceled on 25 May. Silchar-Trivandrum CNTL special canceled on 27 May.

New Tinsukia-Tambaram special canceled on May 27. Tambaram-New Tinsukia special canceled on 27 May.

New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru special canceled on May 28. KSR Bengaluru -New Tinsukia special canceled on 25 May.

Yashvantpur jn-Kamakhya special canceled on 29 May. Kamakhya-Yashvantpur jn special canceled on 26 May.

MGR Chennai CTL-New Jalpaiguri special canceled on 26 May. New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai CTL special canceled on 26 May

Lokamanya Tilak-Kamakhya special canceled on 25 May. Kamakhya- Lokamanya Tilak special canceled on 29 May.

Cyclone Yaas, equivalent to a category 3 hurricane, will cause heavy rains in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, with wind speeds as high as 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. Sea levels may increase four meters above regular tides and inundate low-lying areas, it said.

Ports, refineries and plants were on alert. Indian Oil Corp., the biggest refiner, has stopped unloading crude oil at Paradip in Odisha, according to a spokesman.

(With inputs from agencies)

