Cyclone Yaas: Cyclone Yaas has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to move north-northwestwards to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore tomorrow (Wednesday, May 26) afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in its latest update on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Monday, the weather department said that storm was very likely to move north-northwestwards, and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

ALSO READ | 5 things you should know about cyclones

"It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha, West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the IMD stated.

Ahead of the storm, hundreds of people were evacuated from coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged people in cyclone prone areas to move to shelter homes and cooperate with administration.

The Calcutta High Court has cancelled all matters listed on 26th and 27th May in view of the warning issued by the IMD for the cyclonic storm.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has committed 109 teams in six states. "In view of the impending Cyclone Yaas, more than 100 teams of NDRF have been deployed across six states - Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar UT," NDRF DG SN Pradhan said on Monday.

Five teams have been deployed in Bengal's East Midnapore and 2 teams in Digha. "Evacuation has started in Digha with people in temporary shelters being evacuated while those in permanent houses have been asked to take necessary precautions, ahead of Cyclone Yaas," the NDRF Assistant Commandant (2nd Battalion) told news agency ANI.

Rainfall Warnings by IMD

The IMD has predicted rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, north coastal area of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and Meghalaya.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 25th May.

Odisha: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts and heavy over Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj districts on 25th May.

Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh on 26th May and heavy rainfall at isolated places in north interior Odisha on 27th May.

West Bengal & Sikkim: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Howrah, Hooghly, & north 24 Parganas districts on 25th May.

Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, south 24 Parganas and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places Purulia, Bankura, Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata , north 24 Parganas, Bhirbhum and heavy falls at isolated places over Nadia, Murshidabad, Darjeeling Districts on 26th May.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Malda & Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim and heavy rain at a few places over Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum & Murshidabad on 27th May.

Jharkhand: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 26th and 27th May and isolated heavy falls on 28th May.

Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 27th May and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 28th May.

Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 26th & 27th May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.