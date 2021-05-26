NEW DELHI: Cyclone Yaas with wind speed of up to 155 km per hour (kmph) is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands today afternoon.

“‘Yaas’s very likely to cross North Odisha-West Bengal Coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to North of Dhamra and South of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph," the ministry of earth science said in a statement on Wednesday.

Apart from high wind speed of up to 155 kmph expected in Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, high tidal waves have been reported in coastal areas.

Ships carrying petroleum products and crude oil have been directed to avoid the cyclone's path, project site activities have been suspended, and adequate petroleum product stocks have been sourced to limit the damage on India' east coast. Also fishing boats have been brought onshore and trains cancelled.

Extreme heavy rains are expected at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh, Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh in Odisha and Jhargram, Bankura, South and North 24 Parganas, Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, Haldia, Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal.

This follows the extensive loss of life and property earlier last week caused by cyclone Tauktae. There are no crude tankers at single point morning stations and all tankers scheduled to berth have been moved away from the cyclone’s path andall supply vessels to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’ offshore drilling rig sites have also been moved. In addition, work has been suspended at storage caverns for domestic cooking gas.

