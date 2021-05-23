Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal CM to stay at control room, precautions being taken

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stay at a control room set up for monitoring Cyclone Yaas on the days when the cyclone is about to hit the coastal areas of the state. The state government also ensured that it has taken all precautionary measures to deal with the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is expected to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 evening with the wind speed ranging 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph.

On Saturday, the chief minister chaired a high-level meeting at the state secretariat regarding the issue. Later she said, the state government has set a control room to monitor the situation at the state secretariat Nabanna', which will work round the clock. The phone numbers of the control room are 1070 and 033-22143526.

Besides the centralised control room, the state government has opened several smaller control rooms in coastal areas of the state.

As state official confirmed, CM will remain present at the control room in Nabanna on the days when the cyclone is about to hit the coastal areas of the state. She will be accompanied by other senior officers of the government.

Officials directed for early evacuation of people from coastal areas: CM

Speaking about the preparedness, Banerjee further said, "Relief materials were dispatched to vulnerable areas, while officials were directed for early evacuation of people from coastal and riverine areas."

She later tweeted, I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs.

I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs.(1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2021

"All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest," she added.

Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24x7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No - 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised.

I request all to stay alert.(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2021

Modi review preparedness for Cyclone

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities.

He asked officials to work in close coordination with states to ensure safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas, and to ensure that time duration of outages of power supply and communication network are minimum and restored swiftly, a PMO statement said.

Modi also asked officials to ensure proper coordination and planning with state governments to ensure that no disruption is caused to COVID-19 treatment and vaccination in hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)





