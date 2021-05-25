West Bengal CM to stay at control room tonight to monitor situation

Yesterday during a press conference, the CM said that the impact of Yaas would be more severe than Cyclone Amphan that hit the state last year. "Cyclone Yaas's impact is going to be much more than Amphan, according to the information we have received so far. This is going to affect at least 20 districts in West Bengal. The districts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will be severely affected," she said.