With Cyclone Yaas likely hit West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, the civic body in Bhubaneswar notified that COVID vaccination process at all its centres scheduled for tomorrow would be rescheduled to May 29, news agency ANI reported.

Citizens who have booked their appointment for May 26 can take vaccines on May 29 with the same appointment slip, BMC also said.

Earlier in the day, the state government issued a red alert warning for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts, which are likely to be affected by heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda, and Puri today.

Umashankar Das, Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar said, "A red alert, i.e. extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, and Balasore for today. The rainfall will exceed more than 20 cm."

"The rainfall in the district where an orange alert has been issued is expected to measure between 12-20 cm," Das said.

The IMD regional Deputy Director further said, "We are expecting wind speeds of 150-160 kmph gusting 180kmph over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore tomorrow as landfall is expected by noon. We have issued the highest danger warning for Dhamra and Paradip ports."

In a televised address Monday, the state’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, appealed to people being moved to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distancing. He asked authorities to distribute masks to the evacuated people.

"We have to face both the challenges simultaneously," Patnaik said.

Cyclone Yaas is set to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm" with sustained wind speeds of up to 177 kilometers (110 miles) per hour, the India Meteorological Department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

