With West Bengal bracing up for Cyclonic storm Yass, Calcutta High Court on Monday informed that it has canceled the hearing of all matters listed for May 26 and 27, in view of the warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the cyclonic storm.

Calcutta High Court issued a notification and stated, "All matters listed on 26 and 27 may 2021 which cannot be taken up because of the above crisis can automatically be listed on the next available day for sitting of all respective bench or benches."

"The officers and staff of the court who are unable to attend Court on these two days shall not be marked absent and shall be deemed to be on duty," it added.

According to the notification, the above orders have been approved by the chief justice.

"Whereas the committee of the Court is dealing with Covid-19 related matters has been pleased to apprehend on the basis of the report of the Meteorological Department with regards to the cyclone Yass on 26 and 27 May be accompanied by widespread heavy rainfall and damage," the notification read.

"Considering the aforesaid factors the committee has been please to pass the following decisions and the same has been duly approved by the Honorable chief justice," it added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief, SN Pradhan said that 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha.

"Cyclone Yaas has developed into a deep depression, it's moving towards the Odisha coast on the conjunction of Odisha and West Bengal, and is likely to make landfall on May 26. In view of this, 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha," said Pradhan.

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

