Home >News >India >Cyclone Yass: Six flights cancelled at Mumbai Airport

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday said as many as six flights, including three departures, have been cancelled in view of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal.

The flights to other regions, however, continue to operate as per schedule, CSMIA said a statement.

In light of the developments around Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, the airport witnessed cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, CSMIA said.

Approximately six flights, three arrivals and departures each, have been cancelled so far, it said.

