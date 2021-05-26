Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cyclone Yass: Six flights cancelled at Mumbai Airport

Cyclone Yass: Six flights cancelled at Mumbai Airport

Premium
Mumbai Airport.
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Staff Writer

The airport witnessed cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday said as many as six flights, including three departures, have been cancelled in view of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday said as many as six flights, including three departures, have been cancelled in view of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal.

The flights to other regions, however, continue to operate as per schedule, CSMIA said a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The flights to other regions, however, continue to operate as per schedule, CSMIA said a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In light of the developments around Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, the airport witnessed cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, CSMIA said.

Approximately six flights, three arrivals and departures each, have been cancelled so far, it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!