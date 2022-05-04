Cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea may turn into depression, IMD warns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 6
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A cyclonic circulation that has developed over the South Andaman Sea today is likely to intensify into low pressure and thereafter into a depression moving in a northwestward direction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A cyclonic circulation that has developed over the South Andaman Sea today is likely to intensify into low pressure and thereafter into a depression moving in a northwestward direction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A close watch is being kept on the movement of the system, the weather office added.
A close watch is being kept on the movement of the system, the weather office added.
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 6, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 6, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, it added.
It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, it added.
"We are keeping a close watch on the formation of the system and the subsequent direction it may take," Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director-general of the Regional Met Centre here, said.
"We are keeping a close watch on the formation of the system and the subsequent direction it may take," Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director-general of the Regional Met Centre here, said.
The weather bureau has forecast rain or thundershowers during the next three days in Jhargram, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts in southern West Bengal and the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather bureau has forecast rain or thundershowers during the next three days in Jhargram, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts in southern West Bengal and the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, a hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on today afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat.
Meanwhile, a hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on today afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat.
People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.