Cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea may turn into depression, IMD warns

Vehicles commute amid flooded streets following heavy rain near Mehboob Mansion, Sri Krupa Market, Old Malakpet, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 6

A cyclonic circulation that has developed over the South Andaman Sea today is likely to intensify into low pressure and thereafter into a depression moving in a northwestward direction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A close watch is being kept on the movement of the system, the weather office added.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 6, it said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, it added.

"We are keeping a close watch on the formation of the system and the subsequent direction it may take," Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director-general of the Regional Met Centre here, said.

The weather bureau has forecast rain or thundershowers during the next three days in Jhargram, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts in southern West Bengal and the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

Meanwhile, a hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on today afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat.

People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.

Earlier in the morning, the IMD had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.

It later updated the alert to the orange category.

The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

