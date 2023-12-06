Cyclone Michaung: Deep depression over Andhra Pradesh, rainfall in these states

Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' has weakened into a 'deep depression' over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Positioned about 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam, the cyclone is expected to lose further intensity. The Met department forecasts its transformation into a 'depression' within the next six hours, eventually downgrading into a well-marked low-pressure system within the subsequent six hours.

Rainfall Expected The cyclonic system is expected to bring rainfall to several more states as it moves northwards. IMD anticipates isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 6.

Telangana is likely to experience heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over south Chhattisgarh, south Coastal, and adjoining south Interior Odisha on December 6. Southern districts of Odisha are on alert due to the forecasted increase in rainfall intensity, according to the weather forecasting agency.

Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar assured that the current situation is normal, with preparations in place for an expected increase in rainfall intensity over the next 24 hours to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chhattisgarh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra are also expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today.

Cyclone Michaung The cyclonic storm made landfall in the afternoon on December 5 in Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It had earlier impacted Chennai and the adjacent areas of Tamil Nadu with maximum force on December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall in northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, caused road inundation and disruptions in daily life. Chennai reported 17 casualties due to rain-related incidents, prompting the closure of the airport on December 4 after a submerged runway. Operations resumed at 9 am on December 5.

