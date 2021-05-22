Cyclonic storm: The Odisha government has issued high alert in coastal districts in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday informed that all coastal and adjoining districts in the state had been put on high alert. He held a meeting with all line departments, NDRF, Coast Guard, INS Chilika, DG Police, and DG fire services on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

"Keeping in view the IMD's predictions, all concerned departments like electricity companies, rural and urban water supply departments, health departments, Odisha Disaster Response Force, and NDRF teams have been put on alert to be in readiness with the manpower, material," the chief secretary was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that the process for identification of cyclone shelters and safe buildings in large-scale had been started. "Whatever is required for relief and rescue has been arranged," Mahapatra added. He also said that entire administration was fully prepared to cope with the cyclone. The top state official said that the things will be more clear about the path of the cyclone in next two-three days, then the state will decide that where it has to be more focused.

Special relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said that the fisheries department through its warning system had almost brought back the fishermen who were in the sea except for 39 persons, who wee expected to come back to the shore by Saturday. He said two airplanes and ships of the Indian Coast Guard, Paradip were patrolling in the sea to guide ships, fishing boats to come to the shore well before the cyclone.

The IMD has said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on May 22. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24. "It would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha- West Bengal coasts around 26th May morning," the IMD has.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.