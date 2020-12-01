Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' likely to intensify further during next 12 hours: IMD

Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours, said India Meteorological Department.

"The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past six hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 1st December 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 7.9° N and Long. 84.8°E, about 400 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 800 km east-southeast of Kanniyakumari (India)," Ministry of Earth Science said in a statement.

It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated Extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on 2nd and 3rd December, 2020; over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah) on 3rd December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamilnadu on 2nd & 4th December 2020 and south Kerala on 3rd & 4th December, 2020.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe & Karaikal and north Kerala on 2nd & 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on 4th December and isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamilnadu on 1st December, 2020.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 2nd & 03rd December and over Lakshadweep on 3rd & 4th December, 2020.

Squally wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours.

It would gradually increase and becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, along & off Sri Lanka coast from morning to night of 2nd December and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamilnadu coast (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts) and south Kerala coast (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah districts) from 2nd December forenoon. It will gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from 2nd December evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from evening of 3rd December for subsequent 12 hours and decrease therafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3rd December morning for next 48 hours.

Sea conditions is very rough to high over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast and the same will continue till night of 2nd December and gradually improve thereafter.

It will be rough to very rough over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar & along & off south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coast on 2nd and very rough to high on 3rd and 4th December.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 3rd – 4th December.

Total suspension of fishing operation during 1st December to 4th December over the areas as mentioned below.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal during 1st December, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from 1st to 3rd December; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from 2nd to 4th December, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3rd to 4th December.

