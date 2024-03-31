Cyclonic storm hits West Bengal's Jalpaiguri; at least four killed, over 100 injured | Video
A cyclonic storm in West Bengal killed four people and injured over 100, causing damage to houses and uprooting trees. Rescue operations are ongoing.
At least four people were killed and more than 100 people injured on Sunday afternoon as a cyclonic storm whipped through West Bengal. Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted as strong winds wreaked havoc across the district headquarters and parts of neighbouring Mainaguri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left for the affected area and rescue operations remain underway.