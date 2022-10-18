Bay of Bengal is likely to witness a cyclone in the coming week as the Indian Meteorological Department has observed a low-pressure area over region that may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend.

The weather forecast agency on Tuesday informed that the low pressure area will likely form over the southeast and adjoining the east central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours.

"It is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal subsequently," it added.

Confirming the formation of the storm in Bay of Bengal, IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that despite the formation of the depression which may turn into a well-marked storm, the intensity of the system and its path can't be predicted now.

"We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said.

IMD has also predicted rainfall in certain states. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 18 October to 22 October. Along with these states, Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall on 20 and 21 October.

It is worth noting, that the weather agency had recently discarded the possibilities of a super cyclone hitting the coast of Bay of Bengal and regarded it as a rumour.

Even though there is no confirm information about the intensity and path of the cyclone, Odisha government has come into action and has cancelled the leaves of its employees from 23 October to 25 October. Along with this, the state has also put its coastal districts on alert.

(With inputs from PTI)