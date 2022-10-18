Cyclonic storm likely over Bay of Bengal this weekend. Read here1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 02:58 PM IST
IMD has predicted that a likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend
Bay of Bengal is likely to witness a cyclone in the coming week as the Indian Meteorological Department has observed a low-pressure area over region that may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend.