Cyclonic storm likely to cross over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on 25 Nov: Met dept

The bulletin said: "The low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has become well marked low pressure area and persists over the same region. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around 25 November 2020 noon/afternoon."