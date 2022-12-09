Cyclonic storm Mandous begins crossing coast off Mamallapuram near Chennai: IMD

Traffic movement was suspended in some areas and train movement was also disrupted as Cyclone Mandous moved near the coast of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu around 9:30 PM on Friday. The cyclone is expected to make complete landfall around Friday midnight as it crosses the coastline between Puducherry in Tamil Nadu and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday and forecasted that the maximum speed of the cyclone can cross 85Kmph. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Friday and Saturday night in the areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
The weather department informed that the rains are likely to reduce by Saturday morning with light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh.
Several areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are expected to be affected and 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state's southern coastal districts to manage any kind of eventuality.
Three districts of Tamil Nadu- Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Kancheepuram received a high alert from the weather department and the teams of NDRF remain on standby in Chennai.
The equipment like boats, high voltage motors, sucker machines, cutter machines, etc were kept ready for rescue operations by NDRF.
On Friday, operations at the Chennai airport were also affected due to the cyclone warning. “Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with the concerned airline(s) for further updates," Chennai airport official handle tweeted with a list of canceled flights.
The airport authorities requested the passengers to check with the concerned airlines for updates on the flights.
