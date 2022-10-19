Cyclonic storm: Odisha govt asks district officials to monitor situation closely

In a review meeting with district administration and concerned departments, Special Relief Commission conveyed that according to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas in the next 48 hours.
In view of the possible cyclonic storms in Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government on Monday has asked district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In view of the possible cyclonic storms in Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government on Monday has asked district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.
In a review meeting with district administration and concerned departments, Special Relief Commission conveyed that according to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas in the next 48 hours.
In a review meeting with district administration and concerned departments, Special Relief Commission conveyed that according to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas in the next 48 hours.
It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"But the possible path and its intensity of the storm are yet to be predicted, There is a possibility of getting a clear picture on this in the next two or three days," an official release said.
"But the possible path and its intensity of the storm are yet to be predicted, There is a possibility of getting a clear picture on this in the next two or three days," an official release said.
"Discussing the precautionary measure, with various departments and district administrations of the coastal districts, Special Relief Commission asked the government officials of concerned departments not to leave the headquarters till the situation is not cleared and take all precautionary measures," the release said.
"Discussing the precautionary measure, with various departments and district administrations of the coastal districts, Special Relief Commission asked the government officials of concerned departments not to leave the headquarters till the situation is not cleared and take all precautionary measures," the release said.
A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB subsequently," it said.
"It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB subsequently," it said.
IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a cyclonic storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path at present.
IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a cyclonic storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path at present.