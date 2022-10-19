Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Cyclonic storm: Odisha govt asks district officials to monitor situation closely

1 min read . 05:35 AM ISTLivemint
IMD has predicted a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal in the coming week.

In a review meeting with district administration and concerned departments, Special Relief Commission conveyed that according to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas in the next 48 hours.

In view of the possible cyclonic storms in Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government on Monday has asked district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 22.

"But the possible path and its intensity of the storm are yet to be predicted, There is a possibility of getting a clear picture on this in the next two or three days," an official release said.

"Discussing the precautionary measure, with various departments and district administrations of the coastal districts, Special Relief Commission asked the government officials of concerned departments not to leave the headquarters till the situation is not cleared and take all precautionary measures," the release said.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

"It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB subsequently," it said.

IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a cyclonic storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path at present.

"We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said.

Odisha has encountered at least three major storms in 2021, including ‘Yaas’ (May), ‘Gulab’ (September) and ‘Jawad’ (December).

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area of west central and adjoining northwest BoB from October 22 morning onward till further notice," the weather office said in an advisory.

Under the influence of the anticipated low-pressure system, squally weather with surface wind speed can reach 45 to 55 kmph and gust to 65 kmph over westcentral and adjoining northwest BoB.

The Odisha government cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in view of the forecast. The state has also put its coastal districts on alert.

(With inputs from agencies)

