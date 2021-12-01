Cyclonic storm to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts on Saturday

The IMD said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to take place over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on December 2 and over coastal Odisha on December 4 and on Gangetic West Bengal on December 4 and 5

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alert of a possible cyclone hitting coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast on December 4. As per the weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure has emerged over south Thailand and its neighbourhood and is likely to emerge in the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around Friday, December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alert of a possible cyclone hitting coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast on December 4. As per the weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure has emerged over south Thailand and its neighbourhood and is likely to emerge in the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around Friday, December 3.

The IMD added that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to take place over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on December 2 and over coastal Odisha on December 4 and on Gangetic West Bengal on December 4 and 5. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The IMD added that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to take place over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on December 2 and over coastal Odisha on December 4 and on Gangetic West Bengal on December 4 and 5. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

With the IMD sounding an alert of a possible cyclone hitting coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, the regional meteorological centres have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 2 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the IMD sounding an alert of a possible cyclone hitting coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, the regional meteorological centres have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 2 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on December 2 and 3, west central and adjoining northwest BoB and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coast from December 3 to December 5," director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on December 2 and 3, west central and adjoining northwest BoB and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coast from December 3 to December 5," director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said.

IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the details like the landfall, wind speed and the expected rainfall will be known only after the low pressure turns into a depression on December 3.

IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the details like the landfall, wind speed and the expected rainfall will be known only after the low pressure turns into a depression on December 3.

As per the IMD predictions, the cyclonic storm is likely to move west­northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by December 2 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh­-Odisha coasts by the morning of December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the IMD predictions, the cyclonic storm is likely to move west­northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by December 2 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh­-Odisha coasts by the morning of December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a result, the weather forecasting agency has issued 'yellow' alert (heavy rainfall) for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts where heavy rainfall is expected between 8.30 AM of December 3 and 8.30 AM of December 4.

As a result, the weather forecasting agency has issued 'yellow' alert (heavy rainfall) for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts where heavy rainfall is expected between 8.30 AM of December 3 and 8.30 AM of December 4.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places in Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts. IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the 9 districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj from 6.30 am of December 5 to 8.30 am of December 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places in Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts. IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the 9 districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj from 6.30 am of December 5 to 8.30 am of December 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said that squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph will blow over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on December 2.

It said that squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph will blow over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on December 2.

From the early morning of December, 3 gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal. The wind speed will gradually increase to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal from the morning of December 4 for the subsequent 24 hours.

From the early morning of December, 3 gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal. The wind speed will gradually increase to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal from the morning of December 4 for the subsequent 24 hours.

The sea will remain high over the central Bay of Bengal (BoB) from December 2 and high to very high over west-central and adjoining northwest BoB from the early morning of December 4 for the subsequent 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sea will remain high over the central Bay of Bengal (BoB) from December 2 and high to very high over west-central and adjoining northwest BoB from the early morning of December 4 for the subsequent 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Kolkata, the weatherman said that since the weather system is likely to cause squally wind reaching gale speed of 60 to 70 kmph from the evening of December 4 fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5.

In Kolkata, the weatherman said that since the weather system is likely to cause squally wind reaching gale speed of 60 to 70 kmph from the evening of December 4 fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5.

The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of East and West Midnapore and heavy rain in North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah in West Bengal on December 4.

The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of East and West Midnapore and heavy rain in North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah in West Bengal on December 4.

The weatherman said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places on December 5 in East and West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Jhargram districts, while heavy rain is likely in Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman and Malda districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weatherman said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places on December 5 in East and West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Jhargram districts, while heavy rain is likely in Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman and Malda districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather monitoing agency has also made a forecast of heavy rainfall in northern Gujarat and Maharashtra. It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours.

The weather monitoing agency has also made a forecast of heavy rainfall in northern Gujarat and Maharashtra. It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}