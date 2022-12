India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, several south Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.

Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the same region. It further intensified into a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal today, the weather office said.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 07th December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil NaduPuducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning, IMD said in its daily bulletin

Check the forecast here: