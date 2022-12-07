India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, several south Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, several south Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.
Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the same region. It further intensified into a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal today, the weather office said.
Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the same region. It further intensified into a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal today, the weather office said.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 07th December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil NaduPuducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning, IMD said in its daily bulletin
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 07th December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil NaduPuducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning, IMD said in its daily bulletin
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall are predicted over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 08th December
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra and isolated very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamilnadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on 9 December
- The rainfall activities are likely to reduce thereafter. However, some areas in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on 10 December also.
- Squally wind are predicted for Tamilnadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh till 10 December.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph, is likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and then reduce to 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph on 8 December.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal, would increase gradually becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 7th evening. It would further increase becoming Gale wind, speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, over the region from 8th morning and 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph during 08th evening to 09th morning. It would decrease thereafter gradually.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, likely to commence along & off Tamilnadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh and north Sri Lanka coasts coast from 08th December morning, becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 08th December evening, 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 09th December evening to 10 December morning. It is likely to reduce gradually to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by afternoon of 10th December and then to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by 10 December night
- Sea conditions are likely to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture out.
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall are predicted over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 08th December
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra and isolated very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamilnadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on 9 December
- The rainfall activities are likely to reduce thereafter. However, some areas in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on 10 December also.
- Squally wind are predicted for Tamilnadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh till 10 December.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph, is likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and then reduce to 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph on 8 December.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal, would increase gradually becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 7th evening. It would further increase becoming Gale wind, speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, over the region from 8th morning and 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph during 08th evening to 09th morning. It would decrease thereafter gradually.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, likely to commence along & off Tamilnadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh and north Sri Lanka coasts coast from 08th December morning, becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 08th December evening, 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 09th December evening to 10 December morning. It is likely to reduce gradually to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by afternoon of 10th December and then to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by 10 December night
- Sea conditions are likely to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture out.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.