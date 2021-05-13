As a low pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert in several coastal region of the country. As per IMD predictions, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kerala, Goa, south Konkan region and Gujarat in the coming days.

'Yellow alert' issued in few Kerala districts

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Kerala till May 15. Moreover, a 'Yellow alert' has also been issued for a few districts.

The Yellow alert means authorities are advised to "Be updated" on the situation. It indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

In view of the cyclone building up over the Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued an advisory to the Fisheries Department to warn the fishermen not to proceed to sea and also to return to the nearest harbour, said officials.

Kerala's Kottayam district received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the suspension of fishing activity.

"IMD issued a warning for a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea that is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm. Although Kerala will not be in its path. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 14 and 15. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) held preparedness meetings with Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF. Fishing activity has been suspended," said the chief minister.

Goa, south Konkan region likely to see heavy rainfall over the weekend

The IMD on Thursday stated some places in Goa and south Konkan region might witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning."

It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, the IMD added.

Due to this, south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, it said.

Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17

Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometre per hours to 80 kmph in next 5-6 days.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures in view of the IMD's prediction about formation of a cyclone in the Arabian sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

