Cyient to partner with Honeywell to manufacture its first cloud-cockpit system

The Honeywell Anthem flight deck will have unparalleled levels of connectivity and intuitive interface modeled after everyday smart devices, and a highly scalable and customizable design, the company filing noted
Technology Solutions company Cyient has announced that it is joining hands Honeywell to manufacture the aviation industry's first cloud-connected cockpit system. As per the regulatory filing, Cyient announced partnership with Honeywell “to manufacture the aviation industry's first cloud-connected cockpit system, namely the Honeywell Anthem." Cyient has inked a multi-year deal with Honeywell for this project, the company notified.
“The Honeywell Anthem flight deck will have unparalleled levels of connectivity, an exciting and intuitive interface modeled after everyday smart devices, and a highly scalable and customizable design. It will be driven by a versatile software platform that can be modified for virtually every type of aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, business jets, helicopters, general aviation planes, and the fast-developing class of advanced airmobility (AAM) vehicles," according to the company regulatory filing.
Additionally, it said that with design validation for electronics, “Cyient will provide turnkey manufacture and testing of multiple LR Us that comprise the Honeywell Anthem avionics suite. With the help of Cyient's supply chain management technologies and Industry 4.0 linked plants, Honeywell will obtain predictable delivery schedules and continuous quality improvement over the program's life." The company shared that it will also provide New Product Introduction manufacturing of initial builds and is currently ramping low-rate production orders to support demand in 2022.
Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director, and COO, Cyient, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Honeywell to build Honeywell Anthem, which will transform the future of aviation. This is a testament to the value we create as strategic partners for our customers in the Aerospace and Defense sector with our cutting-edge Design-led Manufacturing (OLM) powered by technology. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to deliver efficiency, productivity, and innovation to Honeywell for years to come."
Vipul Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Avionics, Honeywell Aerospace, said, "Honeywell continues to lead the industry with next-generation integrated flight decks to drive innovation in aviation, and Honeywell Anthem is at t he forefront of those efforts. We are excited to work with Cyient on the industrialization of Honeywell Anthem with superior delivery, quality, and reliable performance for our customers."
