Cylcone Dana: Attention Flyers! Kolkata international airport to suspend flight operations from Thursday 6 pm

Flight operations in Kolkata will be suspended from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to Cyclone Dana's predicted heavy winds and rain, according to the Airports Authority of India.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Fishermen shift their boats in anticipation of Cyclone Dana in Odisha’s Puri on Monday. (PTI)
Fishermen shift their boats in anticipation of Cyclone Dana in Odisha’s Puri on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The international airport in Kolkata will close flight operations for more than a day as Cyclone Dana approaches the West Bengal coast. Officials said the suspension would come into effect from 6:00 pm on October 24. 

“In view of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” said a spokesperson from the Airports Authority of India.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

announced a suspension of flights in Kolkata amid Cyclone Dana, expected to bring heavy rainfall and winds, from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25.

Due to Cyclone Dana's anticipated impact, Kolkata's flight operations will halt from 6 pm on October 24 until 9 am on October 25, as warned by the Airports Authority of India and the IMD.

The Kolkata airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday in view of the possible impact of cyclone Dana, an official said.

The step has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on Wednesday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCylcone Dana: Attention Flyers! Kolkata international airport to suspend flight operations from Thursday 6 pm

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.