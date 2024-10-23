Flight operations in Kolkata will be suspended from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to Cyclone Dana's predicted heavy winds and rain, according to the Airports Authority of India.

The international airport in Kolkata will close flight operations for more than a day as Cyclone Dana approaches the West Bengal coast. Officials said the suspension would come into effect from 6:00 pm on October 24.

“In view of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata," said a spokesperson from the Airports Authority of India.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies)

