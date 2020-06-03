Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will operate a total of 19 flights on 3 June due to Cyclone Nisarga. Mumbai Airport will handle 11 departures and eight arrivals today. The flights will be operated by AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.

The country's largest domestic airline IndiGo on Tuesday infromed that it has cancelled as many as 17 flights to and from Mumbai on 3 June due to severe cyclonic storm conditions in the city.

"IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 03, 2020: 6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh, 6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi, 6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna," the airline said in a statement.

"Due to the movement of cyclonic storm "NISARGA" flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for the airport," tweeted Vistara Airlines.

GoAir passengers can call on toll-free number - 1800 2100 999 to get latest updates about their flights.

Air India passengers will have to call on toll number - 1860 233 1407 for their flights details.

The move from the airline comes after Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a fresh circular to airlines and pilots, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

